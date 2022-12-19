What Accenture Q1 Results Indicate For Indian IT Firms

When the leader sneezes, its cohort catches a cold. That’s become apparent after Accenture Plc’s latest quarterly results.

In the September-November quarter, the revenue of the world’s largest IT services firm rose 15% year-on-year in constant currency terms to $15.7 billion as growth in the outsourcing business outpaced that of the consulting segment. The company had guided for 10%–14% revenue growth in the three-month period.

That Accenture has still maintained its revenue growth guidance of 8%–11% for the fiscal ending August 2023 indicates demand moderation for Indian IT firms, Nomura said in a research report. “We remain concerned about the demand outlook for Indian IT services and expect 470 basis points lower revenue growth at 8% in FY24F vs FY23F for our coverage universe.”