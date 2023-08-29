What A Worst Monsoon In Eight Years Could Mean For The Indian Economy

A below-normal rainfall for the season could present risks to food inflation, along with hurting agriculture output and rural incomes.

India is poised for its lowest monsoon rains in eight years, with the El Niño weather pattern seen crimping September precipitation after an August that is on track to be the driest in more than a century, two weather department officials told Reuters on Monday. BQ Prime awaits IMD's response to emailed queries.

So far, rains in August have been deficient, taking the all-India seasonal cumulative rainfall departure for the full season between June 1 to August 23 to -7% from the long-period average, according to India Meteorological Department.

The uneven distribution continued, with the southern regions going further into deficit and the eastern region’s large deficiency persisting.