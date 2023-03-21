What A Momo Chain Suggests About India's Growth Ahead — ValueQuest's Take

India's growth is set to accelerate on the back of consumption and manufacturing, making the nation a $10-trillion economy in the next decade, according to Ravi Dharamshi of ValueQuest.

An inflection point is the birth of a new paradigm at the confluence of cost curves, capability curves, and learning curves, Dharamshi, chief investing officer at ValueQuest Investment Advisiors, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah. For example, he said, the creation of smartphones in 2007 from different parts of technology that already existed, like LCD displays and data sensors, was a turning point in technology at the time.

India took 67 years to become a trillion-dollar economy, eight years to add another trillion, and less than five years to become a three-trillion-dollar economy, he said. Therefore, the gradual acceleration of the economy at the rate of a trillion-dollar increase every two years hints at India turning into a $10-trillion economy in the next decade or so, he said.

This faster growth can be attributed to infrastructural developments across digital spaces, roads, transport, energy, and more, Dharamshi said.