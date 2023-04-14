What A Change In The Corner Office Means For India Inc. On Dalal St.

When Krithi Krithivasan takes the helm of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. from Rajesh Gopinathan on June 1, he’s unlikely to be greeted with an adverse reaction on the Dalal St.

At least that’s what Jefferies has found out.

A change in the corner office is unlikely to have a bearing on a large listed company’s stock performance, an analysis of 72 CEO changes over five years showed. Moreover, external hires seem to have had a positive impact on stock prices in several cases.

“The impact of CEO transition is fairly even for stocks, with about half (53%) of the events not producing any change in the relative performance of the stock—stocks outperforming leading up to the transition continued to outperform post transition as well,” said Mahesh Nandurkar and Abhinav Sinha, equity analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd., in an April 12 research report.

In cases when the stocks reversed the performance, 68% of the changes were for the better —an underperforming stock became outperforming within six months of the transition.

Interestingly, large companies are more likely to choose an internal candidate as their next leader, as compared to midcap and smallcap firms. According to the Jefferies analysis, 55% of the smaller companies surveyed opted for an external candidate to take the helm, as compared to 40% at their larger peers.