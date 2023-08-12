Flexible Work Will Survive Despite Gloomy Signals From WeWork And Zoom

IWG provides a good example. There, revenue rose 14% in the first six months of the year while operating profit more than doubled, thanks to 400 new coworking spaces coming on board. Some office landlords, saddled with stagnant occupancy rates and ballooning debt payments, are looking to coworking as a potential lifeline. More than 10,000 building owners have reached out to IWG about starting a coworking arrangement, Dixon said Tuesday. With 34% of leased US office space due to expire by 2025, according to brokerage JLL, Dixon expects that pipeline of potential customers to grow.