WeWork's 'Substantial Doubt' About Its Future Marks A Stunning Fall

The recovery was slow, and it took more than two years until WeWork’s offices were as full as they had been in late 2019. During that time, Mathrani tried other ways to keep the business going. In 2021, he orchestrated a blank-check merger to take WeWork public, at the height of the frenzy for special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs. He oversaw the creation of a tech tool that landlords could buy to use WeWork software in their own buildings and the development of more spontaneous, on-demand ways for customers to access WeWork offices.