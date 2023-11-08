WeWork’s Bankruptcy Caps Swift Downfall For $47 Billion Standout

WeWork was for a time a darling of Wall Street and Silicon Valley alike, with investors in awe of a charismatic founder who vowed to remake how white-collar professionals worked and build “community” in the process. Instead of boring cubicles surrounded by beige walls, Neumann’s firm promised a fun space to spend time with colleagues, with beer on tap, ping-pong tables and plenty of cushy hang-out spaces for dreaming up the next big thing. In the process, it voraciously snapped up office space around the world, at one point becoming the largest private-sector tenant in cities including New York and London.