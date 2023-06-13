WeWork India Leases 1 Lakh Square Feet Office Space In Hyderabad To Expand Business
WeWork India has taken on lease over 1 lakh square feet in Hyderabad to open a new centre with a capacity of 1,500 desks.
The new centre, located in the Madhapur I.T. hub, will open in August, 2023.
Global coworking major WeWork entered India in 2017. The company is promoted by realty firm Embassy Group and WeWork Global. It has a portfolio of over 6.5 million square feet of assets, signed across 45 locations in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.
Earlier this month, WeWork India had announced that it has taken on lease 2.2 lakh square feet office space in Bengaluru to open three new centres with a cumulative capacity of 3,600 desks.
WeWork India's revenue rose 70% to around Rs 1,300 crore last calendar year on rising demand for flexible office space.
Coworking operators take office space from realty firms and individual property owners on a lease-based model and then provide the workspace to corporates and individuals.