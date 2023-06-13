WeWork India Leases 1 Lakh Square Feet Office Space In Hyderabad To Expand Business

Coworking major WeWork India has taken on lease of over 1 lakh square feet office space in Hyderabad to open a new centre with a capacity of 1,500 desks, the company said in a statement.

The new centre, located in the Madhapur I.T. hub, will open in August, 2023.

Global coworking major WeWork entered India in 2017. The company is promoted by realty firm Embassy Group and WeWork Global. It has a portfolio of over 6.5 million square feet of assets, signed across 45 locations in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.