WeWork Doubles In Latest Perplexing Bet On A Bankrupt Company

The shared office-space firm that made Adam Neumann famous and a billionaire has seen its market value plunge from $47 billion to less than $100 million — and even that last bit will almost surely be wiped out as the company restructures its debt load of more than $4 billion. But that didn’t stop speculators from scooping up the stock in droves on Wednesday, the first day it traded after the company filed for Chapter 11 on Monday, driving the share price as high as $1.69, a 102% increase from where it closed Friday before the filing hit. Volume topped 8.5 million shares.