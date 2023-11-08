WeWork Creditors Brace For Losses As Bankruptcy Hearings Start

Once valued at $47 billion, the firm that set out to re-imagine offices as fun places to work, has been hemorrhaging cash since a botched initial-public offering in 2019. It reached a sweeping debt restructuring deal at the start of this year, before quickly falling into trouble again. Now, the company has made a restructuring proposal backed by creditors representing roughly 92% of its secured notes, and plans to “streamline” its rental portfolio of office space, it said in a statement.