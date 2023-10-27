Westlife Foodworld Shares Plunge 7% After Q2 Profit Declines 29%, Misses Estimates

Shares of Westlife Foodworld Ltd. fell over 7% after its second-quater profit fell missing analysts' estimates.

The fast food restaurant holding company's net profit fell 29.05% year-on-year to Rs 22.37 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 33.27 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Westlife Foodworld Q2 FY24 (Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 7.39% at Rs 614.73 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: 649.42 crore)

Ebitda up 2.38% at Rs 98.21 crore. . (Bloomberg estimate: 108.27 crore)

Margin at 15.97% vs 16.75%. (Bloomberg estimate: 16.70%)

Net profit down 29.05% at Rs 22.37 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: 33.27 crore)

Shares of the company fell as much as 7.69% to Rs 815 apiece. The stock is trading 6.78% lower at Rs 823 apiece, compared to a 0.78% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 9:38 a.m.

It has risen 4.37% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 22 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 22, implying that the stock maybe oversold.

Fifteen out of the 23 analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and four suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 15.2%.