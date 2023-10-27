Westlife Foodworld Shares Plunge 7% After Q2 Profit Declines 29%, Misses Estimates
Shares of Westlife Foodworld Ltd. fell over 7% after its second-quater profit fell missing analysts' estimates.
The fast food restaurant holding company's net profit fell 29.05% year-on-year to Rs 22.37 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 33.27 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Westlife Foodworld Q2 FY24 (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 7.39% at Rs 614.73 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: 649.42 crore)
Ebitda up 2.38% at Rs 98.21 crore. . (Bloomberg estimate: 108.27 crore)
Margin at 15.97% vs 16.75%. (Bloomberg estimate: 16.70%)
Net profit down 29.05% at Rs 22.37 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: 33.27 crore)
Shares of the company fell as much as 7.69% to Rs 815 apiece. The stock is trading 6.78% lower at Rs 823 apiece, compared to a 0.78% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 9:38 a.m.
It has risen 4.37% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 22 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 22, implying that the stock maybe oversold.
Fifteen out of the 23 analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and four suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 15.2%.
Here's What Analyst Have To Say About Q2 Results:
Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reiterated a 'neutral' rating on the stock.
There is still pressure on macro spending, which has decreased the frequency of eating out. However, the business gained market share in 2QFY24 and should see positive development in 3QFY24.
FY24 capex remains unchanged at Rs 2–2.5 billion, which includes 40–45 store additions and 30-35 store renovations.
The company has not taken any pricing action in the quarter; on the contrary, it is focusing on increasing the value of its product portfolio.
Dolat Capital Market
The research firm has downgraded the stock to 'reduce', with a revised target price of Rs 904.
Westlife Foodworld has a capex plan of Rs 2–2.5 billion for FY24E, which would be used towards store expansion.
During Q2 FY24, McSpicy Fried Chicken continued strong momentum in the south. In addition, the company launched the Shravan Special menu, which saw good traction in key markets during the months of July and August.
Further, the premiumisation and innovation in the desserts and beverages portfolio continued with the Mixology, Oreo Cones and KitKat ranges.
"We believe WFL would remain focused on meal strategy through menu innovation, which would help in gaining market share going forward," the research firm said.