Westlife Foodworld Q2 Profit Dipped On Fasting Season, Says Executive Director
The company is committed to its long-term plan for 2027, which majorly focuses on having 600 stores, he said.
Westlife Foodworld Ltd. saw its second quarter net profit dip 29% because of reduction in people going out to eat, especially with the re-entry of the fasting season, according to Executive Director Akshay Jatia.
Westlife Foodworld Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.39% at Rs 614.7 crore vs Rs 572.4 crore.
Ebitda up 2.38% at Rs 98.2 crore vs Rs 95.9 crore.
Margin at 15.97% vs 16.75%.
Net profit down 29.05% at Rs 22.4 crore vs Rs 31.5 crore.
Plans For Expansion
Since Q3 is a festive period, the company is optimistic about it. “All the strategic levers are in place to bring back customers and increase their frequency and to retain them,” Jatia said.
The operator of McDonald's is also committed towards its long-term plan for 2027, which majorly focuses on having 600 stores and increasing profitability by 18-20%, he said.
Plans For Festive Season
McDonald's has already launched its Rs 179 extra value meal in the previous quarter, which will play in its favour. It's also planning to start a cheese festival to attract more customers, Jatia said.
The rates will suit all price points and not just the premium price point. The company's focus on innovating newer desserts, along with existing ones, will help improve the customer numbers during the season, he said.
The special offers on McDonald's app, along with promotions and meal offers, allow the company to avoid the price war but also value the money which customers invest on the products, according to the executive director.