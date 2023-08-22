Welspun Enterprises Buys 50% Stake In Michigan Engineers For Rs 137 Crore

The acquisition aligns with WEL's strategy to expand its water infrastructure business and marks the company's entry into a high-margin and high-growth water and tunnelling solutions segment, strengthening its overall business portfolio, the statement said.

"MEPL is strong, strategic fit for accelerating the growth of our water business and we are certain that the combined strength of the two companies will drive significant value for both our shareholders and customers," WEL Managing Director Sandeep Garg said.