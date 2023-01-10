'Well-Owned Themes' May Not Play Out In 2023, Says Demeter Advisors' Ashwini Agarwal

As interest rates and the growth outlook normalises in 2023, ownership trends will be crucial and "well-owned themes" may not churn out good returns this year, according to Ashwini Agarwal, founder of Demeter Advisors LLP.

In terms of domestic investment, this year will see greater allocation to fixed income, Agarwal told BQ Prime. There is going to be a limited amount of money, and stocks that are "well-owned" will struggle to find new buyers in this kind of environment, he said.

"I don't think it is going to be a massive positive inflow year for foreign investors, given India's punchy valuations and as the world normalises."

According to him, investors should look for ideas that haven't already attracted significant investment. This could be a significant determinant of alpha generation, he said.