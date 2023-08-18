Weight-Loss Drugs Cost Far More In U.S. Than Other Nations

The most expensive in the class of drugs known as GLP-1 receptor agonists is Novo’s Wegovy. The medication contains the same ingredient as Ozempic, but at a higher dose, and is approved for obesity in the US, Germany and the Netherlands. Wegovy costs $1,349 per month in the US and just $328 in Germany. Eli Lilly & Co.’s Mounjaro — another diabetes medication expected to get US approval for weight loss this year — costs $1,023 per month in the US and $444 in the Netherlands, which has the next highest list price.