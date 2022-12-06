'We Are Not Facing A Single Crisis, But Three,' Says Hardeep Puri

The world is staring at three crises relating to fuel, food, and fertiliser that need to be resolved to spur global trade, according to Hardeep Singh Puri.

The discussion about inflation earlier centred on the developed countries' $20-trillion stimulus package, said Puri, union minister for oil and gas. But now, with higher oil prices, things have gotten exaggerated.

"Now I am worried a little more compared to when I made the statement in September about the world staring at a big recession," Puri, also the minister for housing and urban affairs, told BQ Prime in an interview. "We are no longer facing a single crisis, but rather three."

These three crises are related to fuel, fertiliser, and food, the minister said, but what is even more worrisome is that the world may be staring at a recession despite the falling prices.

"If the prices go up, the chances of further inflation being fueled are a given, and then you will see people finding it extremely difficult [to cope with the situation]," Puri said.

In a classic case of a recession in which people cut back on imports, big industries that depend on exports of goods and services get hurt.

"My feeling today, at the end of November," he said, "is that anyone with even a passing understanding of how the global economy works, with all its interconnections and integration, then, needs to resolve these three crises."