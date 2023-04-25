We Are Against Predatory Pricing By E-Retailers, Restricting Consumer Choices: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that the government is not concerned about flash sales on online platforms but is against predatory pricing and other cheating methods used by e-retailers to restrict consumer choices.

He also said that often consumers purchasing goods on the e-marketplace platform to avail themselves of flash sales are diverted to entities preferred or promoted by the online retailer, which is cheating and against the foreign direct investment rules.

"Why should I complain if somebody wants to give a discount... Consumers are getting a good deal; we have no problem," Goyal, who also holds the consumer ministry portfolio, said here at an event.

He said that there are two objections: one is following the practise of predatory pricing by dumping goods, and the other is using methods to restrict consumer choices.

"We are only trying to stop that cheating through the e-commerce policy that we are coming out with," the minister said.

Citing China, he said the dumping of goods at "very" low prices for a long period of time kills domestic manufacturing and forces consumers to buy goods at high prices.

Today's consumer may get excited (about flash sales), but as a policymaker, I have to look at the long-term good for the Indian consumer, and predatory pricing or such methods in a way to cheat the public of choices is what we are against," Goyal added.

He said that foreign e-commerce players have deep pockets, and for them, investing a few billions of dollars in India and registering "huge" losses is not a problem.

They are only into the acquisition of customers at any price and cost, he said.

He reiterated that the country's FDI laws have to be respected by the e-commerce players, and the market place has to operate as a market place.

"We have no problem; that is perfectly possible and permitted, but you cannot mix the marketplace model with your single-brand retail model," he added.

Further, Goyal said that in developed economies, mom-and-pop stores are closing because of e-commerce giants.

"The government stands with small retailers till the end to protect them and give them a bright future," he added.

"Indian or foreign, I would urge everybody to support this effort to protect our small retailers," the minister said.