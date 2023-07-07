Water Stock Rises To More Than 18% In Reservoirs Supplying Water To Mumbai
As incessant rains lashed catchment areas of lakes and dams supplying water to Mumbai, the useful water stock has risen to more than 18%, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Friday.
As per BMC's report, the useful water stock in seven reservoirs supplying water to the city has increased to 18.76% as on 6:00 a.m. from 10.88% recorded on the morning of June 30.
However, the useful water stock in the reservoirs at present is less compared to last year, it stated.
In 2022, the reservoirs had 19.08% useful water stock, while the same was 18.44% in 2021, the report said.
The civic body has imposed 10% water cut in Mumbai city from July 1 and same is applicable in the civic limits of Thane and Bhiwandi-Nizampur and some other villages, where the BMC supplies water.
The seven reservoirs have a capacity of 1.447 lakh crore litres, from which 3,850 MLD water is supplied to Mumbai every day.
Of these reservoirs, Vihar and Tulsi lakes are in Mumbai, while Tansa, Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, and Modak Sagar dams are in Thane district and Upper Vaitarna is in Nashik district.