Warren Buffett Says His Will Is Going To Be 'Simple' And Public

“I feel good but fully realize I am playing in extra innings,” the Berkshire Hathaway Inc. chief executive officer said in a Thanksgiving letter to shareholders. He’s long pledged that more than 99% of his wealth will go to philanthropy. “After my death, the disposition of my assets will be an open book — no ‘imaginative’ trusts or foreign entities to avoid public scrutiny but rather a simple will available for inspection at the Douglas County Courthouse” in Omaha, Nebraska, where he lives.