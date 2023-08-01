War, AI And Climate Change Shake Up $32 Trillion In Global Trade

The first in her family to go to college, Kaatahi benefited from the UK’s decision to turn away from Europe. After Brexit, UK universities braced for a devastating decline in foreign enrollment because EU students faced more barriers. So the government liberalized visa requirements for the rest of the world, resulting in a flood of students from Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Kaatahi plans to work for five years in London before returning to live in Namibia. “I didn’t want to go to any country other than the UK,” says Kaatahi, 29. “You feel connected to the whole world when you’re in London.”