Walmart A Top Pick On Wall Street As Consumers Reevaluate Spending

One year after both firms shocked Wall Street by slashing profit projections in the face of swelling inventories, Walmart’s stock has proven the sure winner among investors. Its shares have climbed about 22% in the past 12 months as of Friday midday, adding some $67 billion of market capitalization — almost the same as Target’s entire market value. In the same period, Target is down about 6%, while the 87-member S&P Retail Select Industry Index has dropped almost 5%.