Walmart Says Flipkart IPO Remains 'Long-Term Ambition' After Tiger Global Stake Buyout

"We value Tiger Global’s involvement and support over the last several years. We remain confident in the future of Flipkart and are even more positive about the opportunity in India today than when we first invested," a spokesperson for Walmart told BQ Prime. "We continue to be impressed with Flipkart’s progress and remain focused on building a healthy, sustainable, and profitable business for the long term, ensuring Flipkart continues to grow in an emerging and dynamic market."

The IPO remains "our long-term ambition, and it will come at the right time", the spokesperson said.

Walmart had entered Flipkart in 2018, paying about $16 billion for a 77% stake and setting up a direct battle with Jeff Bezos' Amazon.com Inc. Since then, both American giants have grabbed large pieces of India's burgeoning digital economy but have failed to be profitable. The space has also seen competition from entrants such as Mukesh Ambani's JioMart and Sequoia-backed Meesho.