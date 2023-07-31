Walmart Buys Tiger Global’s Flipkart Stake For $1.4 Billion

The logo of Flipkart Online Services Pvt is seen on the side of a package at the company's office in the Jayaprakash Narayan Nagar area of Bengaluru, India, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Flipkart, India's largest and most valuable e-commerce company, is against domestic rival Snapdeal.com and U.S. leviathan Amazon.com Inc., all tussling for dominance in a market that Morgan Stanley expects to explode more than ten-fold to $137 billion by 2020 from $11 billion in 2013. Photographer: DHIRAJ SINGH/Bloomberg