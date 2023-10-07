Wall Street Stock Traders Refuse To Break In Week Of Treasury Turmoil

With Jerome Powell unwavering in his war against inflation, “something is likely to break,” warns Mohamed El-Erian, adviser to Allianz SE. In markets, so far, it hasn’t. The question of how far investors can be pushed is an urgent one with debate raging about what Powell and his colleagues will do at their next meeting. At present, the message is that more than 5 percentage points of monetary tightening — while bruising — has yet to inflict any incurable wounds.