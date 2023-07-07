Wall Street Traders Reel as Still-Hot Economy Fuels Rate-Hike Bets

After strong labor data from the ADP Research Institute fueled fresh bets that the Federal Reserve would need to ramp up its monetary medicine, two-year Treasury yields spiked Thursday to levels last seen in 2007 and the 10-year rate jumped above 4%, retesting last year’s highs. Earlier, traders in the UK unleashed wagers that the benchmark rate would peak to levels last seen in 1998 at 6.5%, in the aftermath of Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey’s warning that inflation is still “far too high.”