Wall Street’s Lucrative Leveraged-Debt Machine Is Breaking Down

“We live in the constant knowledge that the leveraged financed market is cyclical, that markets turn, that acceptability of leverage changes over time and market appreciation of risk is constantly shifting,” said Daniel Rudnicki Schlumberger, head of EMEA leveraged finance at JPMorgan Chase & Co.The debt hangover at some of the world’s most systemically important lenders is tying up their limited capital to power new LBOs, leaving the pipeline for deals at its weakest in years with soft echoes of the global financial crisis. As a result, leveraged-finance bankers are at risk of receiving the most meager bonuses in possibly a decade, and some banks will likely only reward their stars. Industry-wide layoffs could be steeper than for peers in other parts of the investment-banking business, according to people familiar with the matter, who aren’t authorized to speak publicly.“Last year was a tough one for leveraged finance,” said Alison Williams, senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “We expect 2023 to face the same pressures, if not more acute.”The $12.5 billion of leveraged loans and bonds that backed Musk’s buyout of Twitter is by far the biggest burden weighing on bank balance sheets for any single deal. A group of seven lenders agreed to provide the cash in April, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising interest rates were already rocking global markets. By November, just a couple of weeks after the deal had closed, confidence in the company had eroded so rapidly that some funds were offering to buy the loans for as little as 60 cents on the dollar — a price typically reserved for companies deemed in financial distress. That was before Musk said in his first address to the social media firm’s employees that bankruptcy was a possibility if it doesn’t start generating more cash.