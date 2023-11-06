SEC Rule To Speed Trades Puts $1 Trillion Of ETFs At Risk

To be sure, there are market participants who say concerns may be overdone. This isn’t the first time a change of such magnitude has occurred, and the industry has had years to prepare — SIFMA started discussing the move to T+1 in 2020, and announced in April 2021 that it was pushing for the switch. The Securities and Exchange Commission issued its proposal to accelerate the settlement cycle in February 2022, part of a bid to cut risks in the wake of the meme-stock frenzy experienced about a year earlier.