Wall Street Predicts A Record $114 Billion US Quarterly Debt Refunding
(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street bond dealers expect the US Treasury to unveil another round of increases this week to its note and bond auctions, though a sizable minority forecast the department will slow the pace of growth to avoid jolting yields higher.
Against a backdrop of swelling US deficits, the Treasury is set to announce auction details for November through January on Wednesday. The consensus projection for next week’s so-called quarterly refunding sales — encompassing three-, 10- and 30-year securities — is for a $114 billion combined slate, up from $103 billion three months ago.
Strategists at nine of the 23 firms polled anticipate smaller increases, with the low- end projection for next week’s sales at $108 billion. Many in this group cite the surge in yields after the larger-than-expected August refunding announcement as a reason for the Treasury to favor lighter additions to note and bond supply, and instead issue more bills, which mature in a year or less and are drawing strong demand.
“Treasury officials cannot have been pleased” with the leap in 10-year yields after the last refunding announcement, Wells Fargo & Co. strategists led by Michael Pugliese said in an Oct. 24 report.
Bloomberg compiled forecasts from the primary dealers before the Treasury said Monday that it reduced its projection for federal borrowing for this quarter because of stronger-than-projected revenue. JPMorgan Chase & Co. said the release supported the need for increased coupon-auction sizes, but pointed to less Treasury-bill issuance than the bank had expected.
The yield on the US 10-year note, a benchmark for global borrowing, rose roughly 15 basis points combined in the two days after the Treasury’s Aug. 2 refunding announcement, which proved slightly larger than most dealers expected and featured bigger sales across maturities. Last quarter’s refunding was up from $96 billion in May.
Yields last week eclipsed 5% for the first time since 2007 as investors braced for more issuance and the prospect that the Federal Reserve will keep policy tight for an extended period. The maturity yielded about 4.8% on Tuesday.
Auction Trio
For next week’s sales, the consensus is for a $48 billion three-year offering, a $41 billion 10-year and a $25 billion 30-year, totaling $114 billion. Combined estimates for that slate range from $108 billion to $116 billion.
The consensus view, voiced by Citigroup Inc.’s Jason Williams, is that letting up on note- and bond-auction growth would expose the Treasury to risks associated with relying too heavily on bills. Bills already comprise about 20% of the Treasury’s debt, the upper end of the range recommended by the department’s industry advisers.
The Fed’s program of running off its holdings of Treasuries in a process known as quantitative tightening is also adding to the funding pressures.
Firms including Barclays Plc, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo are among those predicting a slowdown in Treasury’s auction ramp-up.
At Jefferies, economist Thomas Simons is among those citing the strong appetite for bills as a reason to slow the growth of bond and note issuance. He forecasts a refunding total of $112 billion next week.
In the case of the 10-year note, of the 23 primary dealers that provided forecasts — ASL Capital Markets didn’t — the majority expects the new-issue and reopening sizes to increase by $3 billion. That would be the same pattern as last quarter. However, nine dealers predict increases of no more than $2 billion, and one sees $1 billion.
The following are predictions for auctions of fixed-rate coupon-bearing notes and bonds in November, December and January, in billions of dollars, with most recent sizes in parentheses. Two- to seven-year auctions are monthly new issues, while 10-, 20- and 30-year entries are a new issue with two reopenings.
--With assistance from Liz Capo McCormick and Alexandra Harris.
(Updates to add 10-year yield. A previous version was corrected to remove the reference to record in headline, second paragraph.)
