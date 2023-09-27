Wall Street Bets On High-Yielding Cash Deals In Fresh Blow To Stocks

“If I can earn, say, 5.5% in a risk-free investment, particularly if I believe that there’s going to be a lot of volatility in the stock market, heck yeah, absolutely,” David Spika, president and chief investment officer of GuideStone Capital Management, said in an interview. “The good news is there are options for investors — you don’t have to take the risk of the equity market — you can benefit from the yields we’re seeing in fixed income and money markets.”