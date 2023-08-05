Wall Street Giants Expect $8.9 Billion Hit From Bank Failures

Citigroup Inc. expects to contribute as much as $1.5 billion to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s pot that was depleted to protect deposits at the two failed lenders, making it the last of the country’s biggest banks to disclose the set-asides. In total, the six largest lenders forecast covering 56% of the $15.8 billion it cost the FDIC to protect uninsured depositors. JPMorgan Chase & Co. expects to pay the largest fee, at approximately $3 billion, while Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. will each pay almost $2 billion.