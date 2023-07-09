Wall Street Soothsayers Have Rarely Been So Bewildered About What’s Next

Some are now rescinding recommendations or pushing out the timing of their calls. JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists recently ditched a recommended long position in five-year Treasuries. Those at BlackRock Investment Institute, who suggested a push into investment-grade bonds at the start of the year, now have a neutral view of the sector. At Bank of America Corp. — and elsewhere — the recession once expected for this year has been pushed out as growth holds up stronger than expected.Bespoke co-founder Paul Hickey was among those who weren’t caught completely off guard. In January, he offered a contrarian outlook, saying that the negative consensus among strategists meant that risk assets like stocks may be poised for a rebound. “With consensus being so bearish to kick off the year, rather than needing a positive catalyst to spark a rally, all the market needed was a lack of bad news,” he said. “Whenever we are faced with conflicting messages from the news and the markets, we always defer to the markets.’’After a 37% surge in the Nasdaq 100 Index this year, some strategists have revised their stock-market targets just to account for the equity rally — even if they see modest gains, or declines, for the rest of the year. Goldman Sachs has raised an initial 4,000 year-end target for the S&P 500 to 4,500 after the bank downgraded the odds of recession. It closed just shy of 4,400 Friday. Bank of America, Barclays, BNY Mellon Investment Management, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Investment Institute are among those forecasting it will end the year lower than it is now. BlackRock is betting on the AI boom, even as it continues to warn about the dangers haunting developed-market equities.But even with about a third of the two dozen strategists surveyed by Bloomberg already upgrading their targets and measures of short-term sentiment improved, big investors remain cautious. A survey by HSBC Holdings Plc of the largest 60 asset managers shows they have turned more dour on the long-term outlook, making them even more pessimistic on high-yield bonds and stocks and fueling an even stronger preference for long-duration government debt. At the same time, the average of strategists’ year-end outlooks represents a decline of around 8% in the S&P 500 in the last six months of 2023. That’s the most bearish second-half view since at least 1999.