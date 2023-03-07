Wall Street Fears Big Fed Rate Hike After Powell ‘Came Out Swinging’

Treasuries sank to fresh lows after Powell said in prepared remarks that to battle persistent inflation the Fed was “prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes” and that the terminal rate “is likely to be higher than previously anticipated.” Swaps bets shifted to show traders now expect the Fed will be slightly more likely to announce a half-point hike rather than a quarter point move at their March meeting. The S&P 500 Index fell almost 1% before paring loses.