Wall Street Ends Worst Investment Banking Year Since 2016

It adds up to a grim bonus season for dealmakers. Bankers advising on M&A are likely to see their bonuses decline as much as 20%, Johnson Associates Inc. estimated last year. Their counterparts in underwriting will probably have the largest drop, with incentive pay plunging as much as 45%, according to the compensation consultant. Companies raised about $204 billion from initial public offerings during 2022 — down more than two thirds on 2021’s tally — the Bloomberg data show.