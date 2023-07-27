US Bank Regulators Release Sweeping Plan to Overhaul Capital Requirements

The measures released Thursday by the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency would force lenders to thicken their cushions to absorb unexpected losses. Banks with at least $100 billion in assets would have to boost the amount of capital set aside by an estimated 16%. The eight largest banks face about a 19% increase, with lenders between $100 billion and $250 billion in assets seeing as little as 5% more, according to agency officials.