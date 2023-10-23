Wagh Bakri Scion Parag Desai Dies At 49
The 49-year-old Desai was being treated for a severe head injury at Zydus Hospital after he slipped near his residence last week.
Parag Desai, the executive director of Wagh Bakri Group, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Ahmedabad on late Sunday.
The 49-year-old Desai was being treated for a severe head injury at Zydus Hospital after he slipped near his residence last week. The mishap happened after he was reportedly attacked by street dogs. During his treatment, however, Desai suffered a brain hemorrhage.
"With profound grief, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Parag Desai," the company said in an Instagram post.
Parag was a fourth-generation member of the Desai family that manages the businesses of the company, founded by Narandas Desai in 1892. He was the son of Rasesh Desai, managing director of the tea group.
"Very sad news coming in. Parag Desai, Director and owner Wagh Bakri Tea passed away. He had a brain hemorrhage following a fall. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Wagh Bakri family across India," Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil wrote on X.
Desai, who did his MBA from Long Island University in the U.S., spearheaded sales, marketing and export departments for the group. He was also a skilled tea taster, who personally tasted tea every morning.
Damodar Mall, chief executive officer, Grocery Retail at Reliance Retail remembers him as "tea taster".
As part of expansion plans, Desai launched various new brands and innovative products in India as well as the international markets.
He also introduced new formats like “Wagh Bakri Tea Lounges” in Mumbai, Goa, Ahmedabad and Delhi, among other markets.
The Wagh Bakri Tea Group has a turnover in excess of Rs 1,500 crore.
Desai also active on industry platforms like the Confederation of Indian Industry and other organisations such as:
Chairman of Agro & Food Processing Panel of CII Gujarat State Council 2015-17
Past chairman of “Marketing & Retail Task Force” committee of CII Gujarat State Council
Executive committee member of the CII Western Region CSR Sub-Committee
Vice President of Tea Packeters’ Association of India.
Executive Member of the “International Advertising Association”, USA.
Active member of the Foreign Trade Committee of GCCI.
Mentor at the Center for Incubation, Innovation & Entrepreneurship at the IIM-A
Mentor of TiE- the world's largest non-profit organization promoting entrepreneurship.