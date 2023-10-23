Wagh Bakri Scion Parag Desai Dies At 49

Parag Desai, the executive director of Wagh Bakri Group, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Ahmedabad on late Sunday.

The 49-year-old Desai was being treated for a severe head injury at Zydus Hospital after he slipped near his residence last week. The mishap happened after he was reportedly attacked by street dogs. During his treatment, however, Desai suffered a brain hemorrhage.

"With profound grief, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Parag Desai," the company said in an Instagram post.

Parag was a fourth-generation member of the Desai family that manages the businesses of the company, founded by Narandas Desai in 1892. He was the son of Rasesh Desai, managing director of the tea group.

"Very sad news coming in. Parag Desai, Director and owner Wagh Bakri Tea passed away. He had a brain hemorrhage following a fall. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Wagh Bakri family across India," Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil wrote on X.