Waaree Renewable Technologies Q1 Profit At Rs 11 Crore

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. on Monday posted 11.89% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 11.10 crore for June quarter 2023-24. It had clocked Rs 9.92 crore net profit during April-June 2022-23, the company said in a regulatory statement.
Total income of the company rose to Rs 129.68 crore from Rs 95.62 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The company is a subsidiary of Waaree Energies Ltd.