BQPrimeBusiness NewsWaaree Renewable Technologies Q1 Profit At Rs 11 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

Waaree Renewable Technologies Q1 Profit At Rs 11 Crore

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. on Monday posted 11.89% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 11.10 crore for June quarter 2023-24.

24 Jul 2023, 8:03 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;pch.vector on Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: pch.vector on Freepik)

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. on Monday posted 11.89% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 11.10 crore for June quarter 2023-24.

It had clocked Rs 9.92 crore net profit during April-June 2022-23, the company said in a regulatory statement.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 129.68 crore from Rs 95.62 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company is a subsidiary of Waaree Energies Ltd.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT