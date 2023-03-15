VW Gets Ready To Reveal A People’s Car For The Electric Age

For all of Tesla’s dominance in the early days of EVs, Elon Musk has left open a window of opportunity for incumbents looking to catch up. The company last launched a new passenger vehicle — the Model Y — in 2020, and it’s only made minor cosmetic changes to the Model 3 since it went into production almost six years ago. The sedan only briefly sold at the $35,000 price point its CEO promised, and he’s suggested Tesla has been working on and off toward a $25,000 model first teased in 2020.