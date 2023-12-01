Vox Media Lets Go 4% of Staff in Latest Hit to Online Publishers

A number of media companies have announced job cuts this month. Condé Nast, the publisher of magazines GQ, Vogue and Vanity Fair, fired 5% of its employees. G/O Media, which owns Quartz, the Onion, Gizmodo and other websites, announced it would shut down women’s site Jezebel.com — although Paste Magazine later announced that it would purchase the brand and revive it, alongside another former G/O Media property Splinter.