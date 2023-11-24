Volvo India Aims To Have 50% Vehicles To Run On Non-Fossil Fuel By 2030: Official

Business NewsVolvo India Aims To Have 50% Vehicles To Run On Non-Fossil Fuel By 2030: Official
While speaking at Digital Acceleration and Transformation Expo (DATE), Volvo Group President and Managing Director in India Kamal Bali said that the company has set a target to become net zero in terms of carbon emission by 2040.
Volvo India aims to have 5% of its vehicles to be powered with non-fossil fuels by 2030, a senior company official said on Thursday.
"At Volvo, we have set target that by 2030, 50% of our vehicles will be non-fossil fuel-based. They will be non-polluting. Balance 50% will become non-zero emission by 2040," Bali said.
He said that transport industry accounts for 20% of world's total green house gas emissions and if automobile companies take pledge to reduce emissions then it will bring huge change in the environment.
"We have also taken pledge that 35% of all employees at leadership level and other levels will be women. We see this as part of sustainability," Bali said.