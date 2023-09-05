Volvo Car India Expects 'Good' Festival Season For Domestic Auto Industry

With improved supply chain situation and positive economic sentiment, Swedish car maker Volvo expects the upcoming festival season to be 'good' for India's automobile industry.

A top executive of Volvo Car India has said that price parity is being slowly seen between electric cars and ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) cars.

Volvo Car India, on Monday, launched its first ground up electric car C40 Recharge here at an introductory price of Rs 61.25 lakh (excluding taxes).