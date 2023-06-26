Voltas Downgraded To 'Neutral' By UBS

Voltas had been able to stay ahead of its competitors due to its asset-light business model and heavy reliance on an effective import-based supply chain of room air conditioners, UBS said.

It was able to generate a large profit and market share gap as a result of broader market penetration, a higher stock-keeping unit range compared to peers, and creative brand or product positioning.

However, the sector-level return structure has begun to be impacted by the localisation of the manufacturing supply chain. Significant capacity growth and entry prices driven by well-funded local and international competition can also result in a sustained drag on overall profitability, according to the brokerage.

As a result of this outlook, UBS has reduced Volta's earnings estimates for fiscal 2024 and 2025 to 22% and 31%, respectively. They have also reduced FY24 and FY25 margin estimates by 135 and 170 basis points, respectively.