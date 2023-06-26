Voltas Downgraded To 'Neutral' By UBS
UBS cuts Volta's earnings estimates for FY24 and FY25 to 22% and 31%, and the margin estimate cut by 135 and 170 bps, respectively
UBS has downgraded Voltas Ltd.'s rating to 'neutral' from 'buy', citing poor industry outlook and difficulties in balancing market share growth with operating margin scale-up.
The target price too was lowered to Rs 840 from Rs 1,200, implying an upside of 12% from Friday's close.
Significant New Challenges
Voltas had been able to stay ahead of its competitors due to its asset-light business model and heavy reliance on an effective import-based supply chain of room air conditioners, UBS said.
It was able to generate a large profit and market share gap as a result of broader market penetration, a higher stock-keeping unit range compared to peers, and creative brand or product positioning.
However, the sector-level return structure has begun to be impacted by the localisation of the manufacturing supply chain. Significant capacity growth and entry prices driven by well-funded local and international competition can also result in a sustained drag on overall profitability, according to the brokerage.
As a result of this outlook, UBS has reduced Volta's earnings estimates for fiscal 2024 and 2025 to 22% and 31%, respectively. They have also reduced FY24 and FY25 margin estimates by 135 and 170 basis points, respectively.
Voltbek Joint Venture
The ramp-up in manufacturing and distribution in the Voltbek joint venture had been slower than expected, UBS said. The market was assigning a Rs 28–30 billion value to the venture, it said. The joint venture recorded sales of Rs. 11.4 billion in the last fiscal, with an approximate 3% market share across refrigerators, washers, and others.
Strategic goals set by the company's management include a 10% market share by fiscal 2026 and fivefold growth in top-line revenue within three years. The brokerage's position on their 10% target isn't particularly favourable though.
The Volt-bek JV has taken a long time to ramp up since its creation in fiscal 2018. It is more difficult to disrupt market leaders like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and others who hold 60% or more of the market, according to UBS.
UBS said the scaling-up strategy would help gain operating leverage for the company. However, the firm should work on its gross margin structure, given the substantial gap it has in comparison to its larger peers.
Shares of Voltas gained 0.97% to Rs 757.80 apiece, compared with a 0.02% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Out of the 45 analysts tracking the stock, 19 hold a 'buy' rating, 17 recommend a 'hold', and nine maintain a 'sell', according to Bloomberg. The consensus price targe implies a upside of 17.3% over the next 12 months.