Voltamp Transformers Shares Decline After 12% Equity Changes Hands
At least 12.1 lakh shares, or 12% equity, changed hands in large trades, according to Bloomberg data.
Shares of Voltamp Transformers Ltd. fell over 5% on Tuesday after a large trade.At least 12.1 lakh shares, or 12% equity, changed hands in large trades, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers, however, were not known immediately.
Shares of the company fell 4.03% to Rs 4,729.95 apiece, compared to a 0.04% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 9:47 a.m. The stock fell 5.63% to hit an intraday low of Rs 4,651 apiece.
It has risen 71.27% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 37.24.
Of the five analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating and two have a 'hold' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets given by analysts implies an upside of 6.8%.
