Tesla And China Risk Leaving Volkswagen On A Road To Nowhere

“The auto industry is faced with the question of whether and how we will be a global leader in the future,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at the Munich car show last week. “For our nation, where the auto industry accounts for a large share of value creation, this is not just an economic issue, but also a question of security.”

The time for VW to get its electric-vehicle strategy right is running out. An inflection point is coming, and the group risks getting confined to the waning market for combustion-engine cars and lacking the volumes to support its bloated structure.

Its struggles are evident with the stock tumbling 29% over the past 12 months. Its market value is less than one-tenth of Tesla’s despite triple the revenue.

On top of skeptical investor sentiment, competitive pressure is building with an aggressive price war in China, where many brands are selling at a loss.