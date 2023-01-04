Volkswagen Group's India Sales Grow 85% To 1,01,270 Units In 2022

SAVWIPL Executive Director – Group Sales & Marketing, Christian Cahn von Seelen said,"For VW and SKODA, 2022 saw us rolling out the complete India 2.0 portfolio, with both brands clocking significant sales growth. Audi showcased solid performance in volume."

Sports and supersports car brands Porsche and Lamborghini also scaled new heights, he said, adding the group's luxury EVs Audi e-tron and Porsche Taycan achieved "remarkable resonance in the market".