Vodafone Idea Subscriber Loss Plateaus In August, Jio Additions Decelerate

Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s net subscriber losses fell in August as Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. continued to gain wireless subscribers.

Vodafone Idea lost over 49,700 wireless subscribers in August, as compared with a loss of 13.21 lakh subscribers in the previous month, according to data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

However, Jio added 32.45 lakh wireless subscribers in August, 17% lower than the net additions in July. Airtel added 12.17 lakh wireless subscribers in August as compared with net additions of 15.17 lakh in July.

The government-owned BSNL maintained its losing streak as it lost 22.2 lakh wireless subscribers in August, as compared with a 14.01 lakh net loss in the previous month.

The total wireless subscribers increased from 114.62 crore in July to 114.84 crore at the end of August, a growth of 0.19%.