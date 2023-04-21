Vodafone Idea Shares Gain The Most In Two Months After Leadership Change

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd. advanced the most in two months after a change in its leadership.

The company announced the appointment of Kumar Mangalam Birla as an additional director (non-executive and non-independent), with effect from April 20.

Birla is the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, which operates in 36 countries across six continents. He is a chartered accountant and holds an MBA degree from the London Business School, as per an exchange filing.

Shares of the company rose 8.26% to Rs 6.55 apiece, compared to a 0.15% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:20 a.m. The stock advanced as much as 9.96% intraday, rising the most since Feb. 6.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 9.1 times its 30-day average.

Out of the 20 analysts tracking the company, 16 recommend a 'sell', while four maintain a 'hold' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 19.8%.