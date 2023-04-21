Vodafone Idea Shares Gain The Most In Two Months After Leadership Change
The company announced the appointment of Kumar Mangalam Birla as an additional director.
Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd. advanced the most in two months after a change in its leadership.
The company announced the appointment of Kumar Mangalam Birla as an additional director (non-executive and non-independent), with effect from April 20.
Birla is the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, which operates in 36 countries across six continents. He is a chartered accountant and holds an MBA degree from the London Business School, as per an exchange filing.
Shares of the company rose 8.26% to Rs 6.55 apiece, compared to a 0.15% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:20 a.m. The stock advanced as much as 9.96% intraday, rising the most since Feb. 6.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 9.1 times its 30-day average.
Out of the 20 analysts tracking the company, 16 recommend a 'sell', while four maintain a 'hold' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 19.8%.