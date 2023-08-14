Vodafone Idea Q1 Results: Loss Widens, ARPU Inches Closer To Rs 140 Mark

Vodafone Idea Ltd. clocked revenue growth in the April-June quarter, even as its losses widened from the previous quarter.

Revenue of India’s largest telecom operator rose 1.16% over the previous three months to Rs 10,655 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with the Rs 10,629 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Vodafone Idea Q1 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue up 1.16% at Rs 10,655 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,629 crore).

Net loss of Rs 7,840 crore vs. a net loss of Rs 6,419 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,043 crore).

Ebitda down 1.26% at Rs 4,157 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4290.3 crore).

Margin at 39.01% vs. 39.97% (Bloomberg estimate: 40.30%).

The company’s average revenue per user, or ARPU, rose 3% sequentially to Rs 139.

On Monday, shares of Vodafone Idea fell 0.86% to Rs 8.04 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.12% higher at 65,401.92 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.