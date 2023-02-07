Vodafone Idea Lifeline Delays Imminent Telecom Duopoly In India

The Union government's Rs 16,000-crore lifeline to Vodafone Idea Ltd. is, at best, a band-aid on a much-deeper gash.

The government has agreed to convert into equity the interest accrued on Vodafone Idea's dues, a move seen as a nudge to the beleaguered telecom operator to come up with a fundraising plan.

The joint venture of Aditya Birla Group and U.K.'s Vodafone Group Plc has been directed to issue to the government 16.13 billion equity shares of face value Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 10 apiece, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

That translates to an equity stake of 33.3%, worth more than Rs 16,100 crore, and makes the government the biggest shareholder in the debt-laden telecom operator.

"We had sought a firm commitment that the Aditya Birla Group would run the company and bring necessary investments. The Birlas have agreed and, hence, we've agreed to convert," Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a statement on Friday. "We want India to be a three-player market, plus BSNL, and ensure healthy competition for consumers."

That's easier said than done.