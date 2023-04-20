BQPrimeBusiness NewsVodafone Idea Appoints Kumar Mangalam Birla As Additional Director
Vodafone Idea Appoints Kumar Mangalam Birla As Additional Director

This comes after Krishna Kishore Maheshwari tendered his resignation as the non-executive director, citing personal reasons.

20 Apr 2023, 7:33 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairperson of Aditya Birla Group. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairperson of Aditya Birla Group. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)
The board of Vodafone Idea Ltd. has appointed Aditya Birla Group Chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla as an additional director (non-executive and non-independent) with effect from Thursday, according to an exchange filing.

This appointment comes after Krishna Kishore Maheshwari tendered his resignation as the non-executive director with effect from Wednesday, citing personal reasons.

Birla was also a director on the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India and the chairperson of the SEBI committee on corporate governance, according to the filing.

He also served as chairperson of the advisory committee, constituted by the Ministry of Company Affairs and served on the Prime Minister's Advisory Council on Trade and Industry, it said.

Shares of the Vodafone Idea closed 0.33% lower at Rs 6.06 apiece on Thursday, as compared with a 0.03% gain in the benchmark Nifty.

