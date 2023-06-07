Vodafone, Hutchison Set To Announce UK Merger After India Write-Off: Report

Vodafone Group Plc and CK Hutchison are likely to announce the merger of their British operations, to create the UK’s biggest telecom operator, as soon as Friday, Reuters has reported.

Vodafone will own 51% stake, and Hutchison the rest, in the combined entity that could be worth £15 billion including debt, the report stated. The respective stakes would be achieved by adjusting the ownership of debt, rather than exchanging cash.

The development comes close on the heels of Vodafone Group Plc writing off its investment in Vodafone Idea Ltd., in an indication that the UK-based telecom operator isn’t interested in salvaging its India joint venture with billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Aditya Birla Group.

“The carrying value of the Group’s investment in VIL is nil and the group is recording no further share of losses in respect of VIL,” Vodafone Group Plc said in the notes to its FY23 preliminary results released on May 16. “The Group’s potential exposure to liabilities within VIL is capped...consequently, contingent liabilities arising from litigation in India, concerning operations of Vodafone India, are not reported.”

To be sure, Vodafone Group Plc’s new Chief Executive Officer Margherita Della Valle is under pressure to deliver, after former CEO Nick Read failed to do so, leading to his departure in December 2022. Read had identified Britain as one of the four key growth areas for the company, and hence the planned Vodafone-Hutchison merger.

The tie-up, which will create Britain’s biggest telecom operator with 27 million customers, is likely to face intense regulatory scrutiny, but Vodafone and Hutchison have argued that the deal would benefit users, as the combined entity will have the wherewithal to expand 5G coverage and expand broadband connectivity.